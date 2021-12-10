Support for Sinn Fein hits new record

Sinn Fein has increased its lead over Fine Gael and Fianna Fail and has reached a record level of support, according to a new poll.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI survey has the party up three points to 35 percent.

Fine Gael are down two points to 20 percent, Fianna Fail are on 20 percent - no change - while other parties sit on less than five percent support.

Satisfaction with the government has also fallen by three points to 43 percent.

Meanwhile the ratings of the party leaders see's little change, with Micheál Martin up two to 43 percent; Leo Varadkar up two to 45 and Mary Lou McDonald up one to 44 percent.