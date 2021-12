A stop and go system will be in place on the Glenties to Dungloe road next week.

As part of road improvement works on the Letterilly Kilraine Road Scheme a Stop and Go system will be in operation on the N56 from Glenties town to the Maas junction on Tuesday 14th of December from the hours of 10am until 3pm.

Traffic management measures will be in place for the safe passage of emergency services. Motorists are being advised to expect delays and allow extra time for any planned journeys.