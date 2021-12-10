Lifford/Stranorlar housing list ‘through the roof’

A Donegal County Councillor says he and others pubic representatives are inundated with complaints from people in the Lifford / Stranorlar area who can't find anywhere to live.

The social housing crisis in Donegal has been described as at levels previously unseen before with waiting lists said to be through the roof.

It has led to calls on Donegal County Council to look at various Council-owned sites with a view towards housing development.

Cllr Gary Doherty says this needs to be done as a matter of urgency: