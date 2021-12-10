The CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre says she finds recent reports of injection spiking extremely worrying.

Investigations are continuing into a number of alleged incidents in Donegal.

Warnings have been issued and Gardai continue to appeal to victims to come forward.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show CEO Noeline Blackwell says 'spiking' is certainly not a new phenomenon but has described the new injection element as incredible.

She has also acknowledged that for investigative purposes, it's very difficult to test for an unknown drug: