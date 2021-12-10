Minister O’Brien visits Donegal Intercultural Platform

Minister of State Joe O’Brien is in Letterkenny today visiting the Donegal Intercultural Platform CDP.

It is one of seven successful organisations taking part in the pilot Community Development Programme.

The €1m pilot programme is aimed at trialling community led interventions that address poverty, social exclusion and inequality, and promote human rights.

Donegal Intercultural Platform CDP has been working with Black and Minority Ethnic Communities including Traveller and Roma Communities in Donegal using community development principles since its inception in 2009.

The project put forward as part of the pilot Community Development Programme will continue this theme by building on their strong track record of promoting interculturalism, human rights, equality and inclusion across the county of Donegal.

This will be done by using a community development approach in solidarity with relevant national, local organisations and local community and voluntary structures.