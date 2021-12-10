LUH most overcrowded in Ireland

Letterkenny University Hospital is the most overcrowded in the country today with 50 people waiting for a bed there this morning.

Eight were on trolleys in its ED while a further 42 were waiting on wards.

Sligo University had 40 people waiting, making the combined total for North West 90.

Nationally, 416 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

324 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 92 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.