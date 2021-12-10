Kieran McGeary is Player of the Year

All Ireland football champions Tyrone swept the boards at the PWC GAA/GPA Football All Stars.

Kieran McGeary was named Footballer of the Year, and was one of eight Tyrone players included on the team of the year.

Joining him were goalkeeper Niall Morgan, captain Padraig Hampsey, along with Conor Meyler and Peter Harte.

Brian Kennedy was named in midfield, with Niall Sludden and Darren McCurry in the half-forward line.

All Ireland finalists Mayo picked up three All Stars in Lee Keegan, Matthew Ruane and Ryan O'Donoghue.

Kerry's Clifford's - David and Paudie - were also recognised, along with Kingdom teammate Tom O'Sullivan.

Ciaran Kilkenny was the lone Dublin player on the team.

Mayo's Oisin Mullin won Young Footballer of the Year for the second year in a row, despite missing out on an All Star.

PwC All-Stars Football 2021 (Previous winning years in brackets)

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork, Tyrone)

2. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland, Tyrone) (2018)

3. Lee Keegan (Westport, Mayo) (2012, ’13, ’15, ’16)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle, Kerry) (2019)

5. Conor Meyler (Omagh, Tyrone)

6. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy, Tyrone)

7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán, Tyrone) (2016)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan, Tyrone)

9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy, Mayo)

10. Niall Sludden (Dromore, Tyrone)

11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa, Kerry)

12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock, Dublin) (2015, ’16, ’18, ’20)

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork, Tyrone)

14. David Clifford Fossa, (Kerry) (2018, ’19)

15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet, Mayo)