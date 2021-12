A Fine Gael TD is backing calls for banks and other financial institutions to contribute towards the cost of the Mica Redress Scheme.

The enhanced scheme announced last week will cover 6,000 - 7,000 properties across Donegal and elsewhere.

However, it's estimated that it will cost over two billion euro and rising.

Given the scale of the scheme, Deputy Richard Bruton believes that banks should foot some of the bill to alleviate the amount that's going to cost the taxpayer: