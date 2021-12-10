Donegal tourism could feel impact of proposed UK laws

A Donegal Deputy believes proposed UK immigration laws could have major consequences for the tourism sector in Donegal.

New proposed restrictions on cross border travel to Northern Ireland would see non-Irish EU citizens have to apply for online clearance to enter Northern Ireland.

Deputy Pearse Doherty raised the issue with Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in the Dail.

Deputy Doherty says the move would undermine the Good Friday Agreement and asked what action the Government is taking to say to the UK that this isn't on.

Responding the Tánaiste says he isn't surprised by the move: