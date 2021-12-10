Council urged to be ‘flush’ with Twin Towns public toilets plan

Problems with public toilets in the Twin Towns are back under the spotlight.

Currently there are no purpose-built facilities in the town centre and it could be several years before there are.

A plan was put forward that business premises provide the service and Donegal County Council would give them a fee towards the running cost.

However there have been several complaints over the present scheme with people not knowing where the toilets are and when they're open.

Local Cllr Patrick McGowan says the Council need to go back to the drawing board: