An investigation has been launched after a number of holiday caravans were broken into in North Inishowen.

The break'-ins happened at some stage between Wednesday and Thursday of this week in the Malin Head area.

It's not yet known if anything was stolen.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that might assist with their investigation to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074- 9320540.

The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.