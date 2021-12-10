‘A lot of money needed’ to revitalise Milford

A Donegal County Councillor says a lot of money will be needed to revitalise Milford town centre.

Yesterday it was revealed that €100,000 will be provided for the drawing up of a master plan to tackle dereliction in Milford.

Six months ago, Cllr Liam Blaney moved a motion asking that Milford be prioritised in the next round of Rural Development funding.

Cllr Blaney says it's imperative the local community be part of the plan going forward but says ultimately, the plan will needs millions of euro to get off the ground: