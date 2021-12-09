Walk-in booster clinics in Letterkenny for People in their 50s

The first walk-in vaccination clinics for booster doses for people aged 50 to 59 will take place this weekend in the Letterkenny Vaccination Centre

The centre has relocated to the Letterkenny Business Park, Ballyraine.

The clinics will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 9am – 5pm.

On Saturday it will be available for those who had their second dose on or before 14 July and on Sunday for people who had their second dose on or before 15 July.

Frank Harburn, Saolta General Manager for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said, “The booster programme is moving along quickly.

In addition to the walk-in clinics, people who are eligible for a booster dose may get their vaccine from participating pharmacies. The details of participating pharmacies are also available on hse.ie.”

Anyone who has had COVID-19 since their previous vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result.

People coming to a walk-in clinic for their booster vaccine should bring their PPS number and a photo ID. If the photo ID doesn't include date of birth, please bring proof of DOB (e.g. birth cert).

Further information on getting a booster vaccine including who is eligible and dates of the walk-in clinics are available from hse.ie.