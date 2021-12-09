Six cases of Omicron variant detected in Ireland

A total of six cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Ireland.

The Department of Health has also confirmed 4,022 new coronavirus cases this evening.

As of 8am today, 530 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 115 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "There are now six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in Ireland. A number of other probable cases are under investigation. Although this is a new variant, our early understanding gives us confidence that a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine will offer good protection against Omicron and Delta infection.