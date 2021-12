A Donegal TD has told the Dail that the rights of fishers need to be protected when developing offshore wind.

Speaking during a debate on Offshore Wind Energy in the Dail, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said the fishing communities of Ireland have been let down in multiple ways in recent years.

He said if Offshore Wind is to be developed, it must be done in consultation with the sector, and in a way that doesn't compromise their livelihoods.......