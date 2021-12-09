Motorist caught drug driving in Letterkenny

A motorist has been caught drug driving in Letterkenny.

On Tuesday night, Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver at a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoint in the town.

The driver failed a roadside oral fluid preliminary drug test, testing positive for cannabis and cocaine.

Gardai say that weather conditions were extremely poor at the time.

In a statement Gardai said:

"Many lives are lost on the roads because of poor decisions when it comes to road safety and many families are left utterly devastated. Please do not ever drive while under the influence of alcohol/drugs as in doing so you would be risking your own life and the lives of all others you would meet."