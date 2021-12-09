More credit unions may be able to offer current accounts

More credit unions may be in a position to offer current accounts, if the interest is there.

That's according to Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle who says with bank branches closing down in towns and villages across Donegal and elsewhere the move could fill that gap.

Deputy Pringle says he himself has been exploring the option with this local credit union but was told that the facility needs a certain number of accounts to make it viable.

He says the option is there for communities across the county and is encouraging people who would like the service to make it known to their local branch: