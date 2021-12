A Master Plan is to be drawn up for Milford after the town was included in a new 'Town Centre First Plans' scheme announced this morning by Rural and Community Minister Heather Humphries.

€100,000 will be provided for the drawing up of a plan to tackle dereliction and revitalise the town centre, with the lead to be taken by Donegal County Council.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says its an important initiative, and will add to the important work already taking place in the community........