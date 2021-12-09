Lifford/Stranorlar now has highest Covid rate in Donegal

Lifford/Stranorlar now has the highest rate of Covid -19 in Donegal.

There have been both slight increases and decreases in the rate across the county.

The figures cover the 14 days up to last Monday.

North Inishowen recorded 217 cases and a rate of 1279 in the latest data, reflecting a fall.

A rise in the rate was recorded in South Inishowen with 230 cases and a rate of 1028.

Lifford /Stranorlar recorded 338 cases and a rate of 1306 reflecting a rise.

Milford had 104 cases and a rate of 755 - a slight decrease from the previous figure.

Letterkenny recorded 369 cases and a rate of 1239, reflecting a slight rise.

Donegal had 249 cases and a rate of 940, again a slight increase.

While Glenties had 224 cases and a rate of 937, reflecting a further fall.