Government announces extension of Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme

The Government has announced the extension of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme until the end of January and a restoration of November's higher rates.

Minister Paschal Donohoe said they couldn't design a targeted scheme for the hospitality sector in time for Christmas.

Ministers and officials had been working since Friday to put together a targeted support scheme for the hospitality and live events sector.

But Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said their efforts wouldn't have been ready to pay people before Christmas, so they've gone a different route

While it will mean no direct payment for those businesses struggling but not closed, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath believes it will provide support.

The wage subsidy scheme is also returning to November's rates, which were cut only 8 days ago.

The CRSS scheme for businesses closed by restrictions, like nightclubs, has been extended until the end of January.

While the commercial rates waiver has been extended until the end of March 2022.