Further calls for people to participate in All-Island rail review

A Donegal Senator is further encouraging people in the county to participate in the all-island rail review.

The review will look at improving sustainable connectivity between the major cities, enhancing regional accessibility and supporting balanced regional development.

It's thought that the review should focus on two key areas - the Dublin-Belfast rail corridor and connectivity in the North West.

A public consultation launched at the end of November is on-going and speaking in the Seanad, Senator Niall Blaney says its imperative local people have their say to get if off the ground: