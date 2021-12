ESB Networks are reporting no power outages in Donegal this morning in the wake of Storm Barra.

There were over 20,000 homes and businesses without power in the county at various points over the past two days, but all have had their power restored.

Nationally, there are still 13,000 outages being dealt with.

A number of boil water notices are also in place in parts of the west due to treatment issues caused by the storm, including one in Glenties - Ardada affecting over 3,000 people.