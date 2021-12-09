Donegal TD hits out over ‘inaction’ on rising fuel costs

A Donegal Deputy has hit out at the Government over what's been described as a lack of action on rising fuel and electricity costs.

Households across the country are under increasing pressure over a sharp rise in energy bills with some reporting a 71% increase in the cost of oil alone.

There are calls for a specific scheme to be put in place to help people most in need by contributing towards the rising costs.

Speaking in the Dail Deputy Pearse Doherty says by the time the Government actually come up with a solution it'll be summertime again:

Responding, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar say a number of measures are being out in place to counteract the rise, and took swipe at Sinn Fein in the process: