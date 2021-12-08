Strom Barra continues to hit Donegal

An orange wind warning remains in place in Donegal until 2 o'clock this afternoon, followed by a yellow wind warning, which will be in place until 6 o'clock this evening.

Schools remain closed, and gardai are warning against unnecessary travel.

Garry Martin is Director of Emergency Services with Donegal County Council ; He says there have been multiple reports of fallen trees which are being dealt with by the council, and is urging people to be particularly careful on winding, rural roads.

He spoke to Greg Hughes on this morning's Nine til Noon Show.......