Storm Barra latest – Road closures in Donegal

Storm Barra Update – Road Closures

Following the impact of Storm Barra, Donegal County Council wish to advise of the following temporary road closures due to fallen trees etc

Donegal Municipal District

R267 just past the Abbey Vocational School.

L-1835-5 at Garvagh, near Lough Eske

L-1835 – at Friary, Lough Eske

L-1965-1 - Shore road Lougheske on route to Harvey’s Point

L-6615-1 - Clarcam

Stranorlar Municipal District

R236 at St Johnston - Diversions are in place.

Fallen trees will be removed as soon as possible when it is safe to do so.

Letterkennny/Milford Municipal District

The Harry Blaney Bridge will remain closed until the Orange Level warning is lifted, and closed to HGV vehicles in the event that a yellow warning is in place.

During the duration of the storm conditions, Donegal County Council are urging road users to minimise their journeys and be aware of road conditions if travelling, particularly in relation to flooding and debris on the road. Should you need to travel, extreme care should be exercised mindful of the conditions. Please be aware of the potential of fallen trees, branches, electricity wires, debris on the roads and walk-ways and flooding in certain areas.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

You can keep up to date on conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or on Twitter @DonegalCouncil.