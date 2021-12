30 thousand homes and businesses are still without power due to Storm Barra.

In Donegal, areas in Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Derrybeg, Killybegs, Ballyshannon and Bundoran are currently experiencing outages.

The storm is gradually clearing towards the UK but there are strong winds in many areas.

Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim are under a status yellow alert until 6pm.

A similar alert for Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wicklow and Mayo runs until 4pm