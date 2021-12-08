Spraoi agus Spórt awarded €20K in funding

Spraoi agus Spórt has been awarded €20,000 in funding to address educational disadvantage in Inishowen.

The money has been allocated by Donegal Education & Training Board through SOLAS as part of the Irish government’s Mitigating Against Educational Disadvantage Fund (MAEDF).

The Mitigating Against Educational Disadvantage Fund aims to address educational disadvantage experienced by vulnerable people and groups in Irish society.

It has a particular focus on supporting the engagement and re-engagement of learners in the community through Further Education & Training (FET) – in particular those disadvantaged through poverty, disability, learning difficulties, rural isolation, cultural and language barriers, unemployment and those with limited or no access to technology.

Spraoi agus Spórt has several rooms available as Study Hubs, a large training room and a Community Builder staff member on site from 8.30am-6pm, Monday-Friday to support adult learners who wish to avail of their resources. For further information please contact Kathleen McDaid on 085 860 1834 or Paul McCay, Technical Lead at the Digital Creative Studio on 074 937 3303.