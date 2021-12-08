PSNI appeal for information following fatal A5 collision

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following a fatal collision at Victoria Road, Ballymagorry, yesterday afternoon.

The driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter van, a man aged in his 20’s named locally as Aaron Harkin from Strabane, died as a result of the collision involving a red Scania cement lorry, at around 3.25pm. The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was driving in the area on Tuesday afternoon and witnessed the collision or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries to contact them at Sprucefield.