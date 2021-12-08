Pringle pushes Government to provide clarity on PUP

A TD says his offices in Donegal are inundated with calls in relation to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

It's understood that the concerns locally centre on a lack of clarity around revamps to existing schemes.

The issue was raised in the Dail this afternoon by Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle.

Deputy Pringle urged the Taoiseach to provide clarity on PUP and restore payments to proper levels and do that this side of Christmas:

Responding, Michael Martin says we don't what the future holds when it comes to the pandemic and the Government is trying to balance that: