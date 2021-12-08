Mica Redress rate raised in Dail

The Taoiseach says the Housing Minister is adamant in terms of the role of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland in the Mica Redress Scheme.

Concern has been expressed that the per square foot rate to be paid under the revised Scheme will be set by the Housing Minister and his officials, rather than independently.

The issue was raised in the Dail this afternoon by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn:

Responding, Taoiseach Michael Martin says the Government want to do right by homeowners and comprehensively assist them: