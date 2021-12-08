Letter suggests minister will set Mica redress rate, not SCSI

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has expressed concern that the per square foot rate to be paid under the revised Mica Redress Scheme will be set by the Housing Minister and his officials, rather than independently.

When the revised scheme was announced last week, it was understood that the rate would be using figures provided by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

However, in a letter to Cllr Jack Murray last evening, Minister Darragh O'Brien says the rate will be set by himself, in consultation with the SCSI.

Cllr Murray says that's very concerning...........