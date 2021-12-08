HIQA finds a number of issues at Ramelton Community Hospital

HIQA has published reports on two Community Nursing Units in Donegal - Ramelton and Dungloe.

There were a number of non-compliances identified in Ramelton. The centre in Dungloe recorded no non-compliances.

In the case of unit in Ramelton, which had 22 residents at the time of the inspection in July, a number of issues were identified with the premises.

Single bedrooms were small and there was not enough room in some bedrooms for the safe manoeuvring of large items of equipment such as hoists and electric wheelchairs. In a number of single rooms there was not

enough space for a comfortable chair beside the bed without blocking access either to a wardrobe or the wash hand basin.

Non-compliances were also found in the areas of Staffing, Governance and Management, Fire Precautions, Residents Rights and Pharmaceutical Services.

In the case of the Dungloe unit, which had 15 residents at the time of the inspection in September, no non-compliances were reported.

The reports can be read here -

https://www.hiqa.ie/reports-and-publications/inspection-reports