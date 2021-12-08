ESB Networks Update

There are almost 400 homes and businesses without power in Donegal at the moment, according to ESB networks.

There are 68 in Ballyraine, Letterkenny and 180 in Derrybeg, with an estimated restoration time of early tomorrow morning.

Several hundred customers in Bundoran have had their power restored after outages this morning, with 49 now without, and likely to remain so until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

33 homes and businesses are without power in Ballyshannon, again, tomorrow morning is the project restoration time.

Meanwhile, in Kilcar, 105 premises remain without power this morning, with supplies expected to be restored between 4pm and 7pm this evening.

Over 6,000 homes and businesses in Creeslough and Gweedore were without power for a brief period just before 6 o'clock this morning, but supplies were restored within 20 minutes.