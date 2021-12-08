Business Matters Ep 71 – Troy Armour

On this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell is joined by the founder and CEO of Junk Kouture, Troy Armour.

Junk Kouture is a television fashion competition for secondary school students where participants design, create and model fashion made from recycled items.

Troy set up his first business - a technology company - in 1996, and while he's also been involved in a number of other commercial interests, almost all of his time, effort and energy is being channelled into Junk Kouture which he is planning to turn into a global enterprise.

Junk Kouture raised €860,000 in seed funding earlier this year at a valuation of €10.6 million, and a successful crowdfunding campaign would bring its total funding to €1.27 million.