There were 50 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, seven of them on Emergency Department trolleys. The figure is down nine on yesterday.

At Sligo University Hospital, there were 35 people awaiting beds, 21 of them in the ED.

The combined North West total of 85 is again higher than Limerick, which recorded the state's highest figure this morning.

The INMO figures show the national figure is 469.