Work has been completed in replacing old water mains in Bundoran.

This is the second phase of water mains replaced in Bundoran in most recent times, with approximately 1.4km of water mains replaced last year as part of the Donegal Countywide Water Mains Rehabilitation Project.

The water mains replaced were prone to frequent leakage and bursts causing supply disruptions and water quality issues for customers in the area.

The old mains were replaced with new high density plastic pipes.