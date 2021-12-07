Woman arrested in explosive device probe in Derry

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the activities of the New IRA, have today arrested a woman under the Terrorism Act in Derry.

The 36 year old was arrested as part of investigations into the discovery of a suspect device in a parked car following a search operation in the Creggan Heights area of Derry in September 2019.

The woman is also being questioned as part of Op Ledging, targeting the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

She has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning. Police are also searching a property in the area as part of this operation.

The Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device, discovered in September 2019 was made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers.

Police say that the search and arrest operation today is focused on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by these violent groups.