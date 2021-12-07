Storm Barra: Worst impact to hit Donegal during rush hour

An Orange weather warning is coming into place for Donegal later tonight.

The alert will be in place from 2am to 2pm tomorrow with Met Eireann forecasting severe or damaging gusts and potentially some coastal flooding.

Donegal County Council's Adverse Weather team is monitoring the situation ; Director of Services Garry Martin says the warning will be in effect for Donegal during rush hour tomorrow and he is urging extreme caution.

He says given the nature of the winds expected, it will give rise to hazardous driving conditions: