Searches conducted in Paris in Lyra Mckee murder investigation

Searches have been conducted in Paris as part of the investigation into the murder of Lyra Mckee.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team conducted a search of a production company in Paris earlier today led by two French Judges, with the assistance of French police.

Detectives believe that a camera crew from the production company was in Derry throughout the week of Lyra's murder.

A European Investigation Order was carefully considered, sought and granted by Belfast Crown Court and the search was later approved and supported by senior members of the French judiciary.

A number of items have been recovered for further examination.