The LYIT mens first year gaelic football side have progressed to the Freshers League final.

Under Manager Luke Barrett, they beat Dundalk IT on Monday evening 1-17 to 0-13 after extra time at the Tryone GAA Centre.

Cian Rooney got the goal for the Letterkenny men while

Carlos O Reilly Jack Alcorn Conor Mc Ginty Eoin De Burca and Conor Og Denneghey all played well.

The LYIT will now play DCU in the Freshers Final next week.