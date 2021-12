An investigation is continuing after a large sum of cash was stolen from a vehicle on Arranmore Island last weekend.

The incident occurred outside a home at Upper Plough between 6pm Friday 3rd December and lunchtime Saturday 4th December.

Gardaí said that a local man, who lives with a disability, discovered his van was broken into on Saturday afternoon.

A substantial sum of money and personal documents had been taken.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Dungloe Garda Station.