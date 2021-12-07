Gardai appeal for information about November stabbing in Letterkenny

Gardai in Letterkenny are appealing for information in relation to an alleged stabbing incident that occurred between 02:00 and 03:00 on the morning of Friday November 12th at High Road, opposite the Social Welfare office.

A man sustained a serious, but not life threatening injury after an altercation involving a group of men.

A group of between 30 to 40 people were present but not involved, and gardai believe some of them may have witnessed this incident.

They're also anxious to speak to two taxi drivers who were in the area.

Garda Niall Maguire says persons of interest have been identified and arrests are likely. However, he says gardai are seeking more information

…….