ESB Networks Update

Over half of the homes and businesses affected by a power outage in Glenties this morning have had their supplies restored, with just over 770 still without power. It's hoped that will be fully rectified by 12.15.

Another 191 customers have been affected by another outage close by, with an estimated repair time of 2.15 this afternoon.

Over 14,800 people are without power in the vicinity of Falcarragh, with ESB networks hoping to have supplies restored there by 10.45.

Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola has announced it will remain closed today as a result of the power outage. National Schools have also closed in Dungloe and Dubfanaghy.

In Stranorlar, 86 homes and businesses are without power, with an estimated return time of 12.30.

In South Donegal, 552 people are affected by a fault centred around North Ballyshannon, with an estimated repair time of 11.15.

A further 878 people are now affected by another outage nearby, with ESB networks hoping power will be restored by 2pm.