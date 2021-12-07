Dummigan leaves Dundalk for Derry



Derry City have signed defender Cameron Dummigan on a 2-year contract from Dundalk.

The 25 year old started his playing career at Cliftonville before joining Premier League outfit Burnley in 2013.

A successful loan spell at Oldham saw him move to Boundary Park permanently in 2016 before he joined the Lilywhites three years later.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins was certainly very happy to have brought him northwards ahead of pre-season.

"I'm delighted to welcome a player of Cameron’s quality and versatility to the club. It is very rare that a player is equally effective in a number of positions, but that's certainly what he brings us."

"He has a wealth of experience behind him and is still only 25 years old so I would like to think he’s joining the club with his best years ahead of him."