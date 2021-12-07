Donegal’s further & higher education institutions to close tomorrow

The Department is advising that all further and higher education institutions that are currently or forecast to be in a Red or Orange weather warning area should remain closed tomorrow.

This will allow for assessment of the impact of Storm Barra to take place.

This includes counties Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.

All institutions should keep up to date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning for their area.