Donegal to escape the worst of Storm Barra

A Status Red Wind Warning is now in place for Cork and Kerry as the Storm Barra hits the country.

A red alert for Clare will also come into effect from four this afternoon.

Gusts in excess of 130 kilometres per hour are expected, and homes are businesses are advised to expect disruption to power and travel. Schools have been closed in 12 counties.

Donegal is set to escape the worst of the storm, with a yellow wind warning in place for the county.

However, Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says the whole country will feel the effects of the storm.........

Donegal County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team are keeping the approaching weather pattern under review and will continue to monitor all local conditions as Storm Barra progresses. All Council services remain in a state of readiness as is the norm.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out-of-hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999 or 112.

