All schools currently or forecast to be in a Red or Orange weather alert area tomorrow should remain closed.

The Department of Education says this will allow for assessment of the impact of Storm Barra to take place.

This includes counties Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann says the forecast is quite changeable.

A red alert is in place for Clare until 1am, and Kerry and Cork until 9 o'clock tonight.