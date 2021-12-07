Donegal Mountain Rescue issue safety message

As storm Barra approaches, weather warnings have been issued across the country.

Donegal is set to escape the worst of the storm, with a yellow wind warning in place for the county, but the county council's Emergency Response team is monitoring the situation.

Winds will strengthen this evening and tonight, with an Orange Wind Warning coming into place for the county from 2 am to 2 pm tomorrow.

Donegal Mountain Rescue is urging people to avoid high ground, as these conditions will only be more severe at elevation.

"As beautiful as our snow capped mountains look today, it may be best to enjoy them from afar in the comfort of your own home. Stay safe everyone."