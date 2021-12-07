Derry City sign Brandon Kavanagh

Derry City strenghten squad

It’s been another busy few days for Ruaidhri Higgins as the City boss unveiled Brandon Kavanagh as the club’s newest addition at today’s Brandywell press conference.

The midfielder played for both Bray Wanderers and Bohemians at under-19 level before joining Shamrock Rovers and going out on loan back to the Carlisle Grounds.

His contract at Tallaght ended, Higgins moved quickly to bring the midfielder to Foyleside as he puts the finishing touches to his 2022 squad.

“Brandon is a player I’ve admired since he burst onto the scene at Shamrock Rovers a few years ago.”

Kavanagh has penned a three-year deal at Derry