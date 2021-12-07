Covid tests now required for people coming into NI from abroad

International arrivals into Northern Ireland need to provide a negative Covid-19 test before boarding a plane from this morning.

The pre-departure tests are in response to the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

Experts in the UK believe the gap between infection and infectiousness may be shorter with the new strain.

New Covid-19 restrictions for the hospitality and live events sector come into force from today.

Nightclubs must close, while organised indoor events are now limited to 50 percent capacity.

Pubs and restaurants are allowed to seat a maximum of six people per table, with table service only.

And for the first time a Covid cert will be required to access hotel bars and hotel restaurants, leisure centres and gyms.